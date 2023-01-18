Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 16.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $36.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $872.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

