Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,641,000 after buying an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

