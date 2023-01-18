Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.89

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.89 and traded as high as $19.39. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 85,993 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HEP shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 37.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $170,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

