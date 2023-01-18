Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Up 900.0% in December

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.