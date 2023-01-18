HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Stock Price Down 3.6%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 42,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 90,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

HPQ Silicon Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock has a market cap of C$92.50 million and a P/E ratio of -11.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

