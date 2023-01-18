Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €70.00 by Warburg Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($76.09) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($70.33) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday.

Hugo Boss stock opened at €59.44 ($64.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a 12-month high of €59.12 ($64.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €53.59 and a 200 day moving average of €52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

