IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) versus Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Critical Review

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pinterest and IAC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 13 10 0 2.43 IAC 1 0 9 0 2.80

Pinterest currently has a consensus price target of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.49%. IAC has a consensus price target of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.15%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Pinterest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

72.0% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Pinterest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of IAC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pinterest and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 2.21% 3.10% 2.65% IAC -22.34% -5.14% -3.22%

Volatility & Risk

Pinterest has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and IAC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $2.58 billion 7.00 $316.44 million $0.07 380.34 IAC $3.70 billion 1.18 $597.55 million ($13.28) -3.96

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Pinterest. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

