IAG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4,354.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,861.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,344 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,615.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,047,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,900,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.88.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

