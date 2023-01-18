iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Stock Price Down 7.2%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 407 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 407 ($4.97). 26,492 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 23,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438.50 ($5.35).

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £817.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1,228.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 441.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 455.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of GBX 11.07 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. iEnergizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.71%.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

