ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, an increase of 19,011.1% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ImagineAR Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IPNFF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

About ImagineAR

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ImagineAR Inc provides engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) platform. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API that offers unlimited AR visual and GPS activations, AR scavenger hunts, reward cards, and real-time analytics; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.