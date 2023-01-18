Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.80 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.26). Approximately 273,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 324,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.40 ($1.26).

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £421.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

Impact Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 53.69%.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.