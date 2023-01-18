Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 404 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $48,710.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,883.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Cary Baker sold 306 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $33,604.92.

On Friday, November 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,457 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $179,793.80.

On Friday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 4,875 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $539,223.75.

PI stock opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.04, a PEG ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 2.31. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $129.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 20.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 40.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $8,334,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

