Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $67,875.28 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $67,875.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $221,620.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 734 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $80,585.86.

On Thursday, December 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $255,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,629 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $300,810.18.

Impinj Price Performance

PI stock opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 2.31. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

