Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $129.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04, a PEG ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Activity at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $28,213.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,857.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,332,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,661,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $28,213.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,857.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,321 shares of company stock valued at $58,665,552. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 20.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 40.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

