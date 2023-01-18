Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 33,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.50 ($24.46) to €23.00 ($25.00) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

IDEXY stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

