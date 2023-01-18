Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NGVT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 4.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingevity by 7.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:NGVT opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $81.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. Equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

