Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.05

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $8.90. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 33,000 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $148.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $94,834.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,366,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,503,824.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $185,911 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

