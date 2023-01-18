Insider Buying: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) CEO Acquires 39,526 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) CEO Adam D. Goldstein bought 39,526 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $100,396.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,526 shares in the company, valued at $354,396.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $16,234,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 422.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,304 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.