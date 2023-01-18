Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases 76 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £126.92 ($154.87).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 70 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £123.20 ($150.34).

Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 165.80 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. C&C Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 141.25 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.60 ($3.00). The company has a market cap of £651.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1,105.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.81) to GBX 200 ($2.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

