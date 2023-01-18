Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases 76 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £126.92 ($154.87).
Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 70 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £123.20 ($150.34).
C&C Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 165.80 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. C&C Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 141.25 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.60 ($3.00). The company has a market cap of £651.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1,105.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About C&C Group
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
Featured Articles
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.