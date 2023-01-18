Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases 101 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Widlund bought 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($183.64).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Fredrik Widlund bought 100 shares of CLS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £150 ($183.04).

LON:CLI opened at GBX 149.40 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £593.43 million and a P/E ratio of 481.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. CLS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.20 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235 ($2.87). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.86.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of CLS from GBX 255 ($3.11) to GBX 205 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

