Insider Buying: Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Insider Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) insider David Kidd bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 737 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of £55,275 ($67,449.66).
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 731 ($8.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 712.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 706.17. The firm has a market cap of £485.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 639.80 ($7.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 820 ($10.01).
About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust
