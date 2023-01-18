Insider Buying: Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Insider Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) insider David Kidd bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 737 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of £55,275 ($67,449.66).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 731 ($8.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 712.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 706.17. The firm has a market cap of £485.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 639.80 ($7.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 820 ($10.01).

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

