Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires 58 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley bought 58 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £306.24 ($373.69).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 56 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($369.01).

On Monday, November 14th, Lucy Tilley purchased 42 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 688 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £288.96 ($352.61).

On Friday, November 4th, Lucy Tilley acquired 106 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 688 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £729.28 ($889.91).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 540 ($6.59) on Wednesday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 406.64 ($4.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,440 ($17.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £307.95 million and a P/E ratio of 1,687.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 568.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 728.54.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

