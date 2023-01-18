Insider Buying: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Insider Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) insider Sharon Parr acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($37,095.79).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SMIF opened at GBX 76 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £173.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7,600.00. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.80 ($1.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.60.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 652.32%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

