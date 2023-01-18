Insider Selling: Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS) Insider Sells 205,300 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards sold 205,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £18,477 ($22,546.67).

Cornerstone FS Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of CSFS opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.67. Cornerstone FS plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 42 ($0.51). The stock has a market cap of £4.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

About Cornerstone FS

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company also offers currency payment services for its customers and liquidity services to foreign exchange brokers. It primarily provides its services to the UK-based SMEs either directly or through white label partners on a SaaS basis, as well as high net worth individual clients.

