Insider Selling: Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS) Insider Sells 205,300 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards sold 205,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £18,477 ($22,546.67).
Cornerstone FS Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of CSFS opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.67. Cornerstone FS plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 42 ($0.51). The stock has a market cap of £4.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.
About Cornerstone FS
Further Reading
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.