Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells 515 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $62,083.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, December 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 491 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $53,921.62.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $28,213.92.

On Friday, October 28th, Hussein Mecklai sold 21,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $2,323,020.00.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $129.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

