Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $15,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,427,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.63.
Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
