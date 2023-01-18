Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at $1,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.58). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 85.23%. The business had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

