Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.25 and last traded at $108.25. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.57.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $103.97.

Get Invesco Dynamic Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.