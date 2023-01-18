Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IHYF opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $25.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
