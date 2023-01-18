Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IHYF opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $25.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYFGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.32% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

