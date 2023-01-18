IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Trading Down 0%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) was down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

IQ Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQ Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IQ Real Return ETF by 378.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQ Real Return ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

About IQ Real Return ETF

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

