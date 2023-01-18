iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 336.3% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $80.69.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

