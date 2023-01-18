iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 14,150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:EMIF opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
