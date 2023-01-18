iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 14,150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMIF opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF ( NASDAQ:EMIF Get Rating ) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 3.73% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

