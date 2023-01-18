iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 1,189.4% in December

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 1,189.4% from the December 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
ESGE stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $41.18.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.531 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
