iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 1,189.4% in December

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 1,189.4% from the December 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ESGE stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $41.18.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.531 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,396,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.