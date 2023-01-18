iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Up 10,389.5% in December

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, an increase of 10,389.5% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LDEM opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.694 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.