iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a growth of 1,714.0% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $255,000.

