iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 1,226.8% from the December 15th total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 967,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111,816 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 91,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,743 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $62.19.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.