iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 1,226.8% from the December 15th total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 967,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111,816 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 91,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,743 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $62.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.846 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

