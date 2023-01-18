Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 65.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,645,000 after purchasing an additional 915,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 36.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,636,000 after purchasing an additional 890,654 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 28.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 385,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Textron by 88.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 380,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 178,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron Stock Down 1.2 %

TXT stock opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.