Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,102 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,931 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPB opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.38. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 56.27%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.