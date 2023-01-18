Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, a growth of 996.6% from the December 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

JBS Trading Up 1.7 %

JBSAY stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. JBS has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $16.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

JBS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.3561 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. JBS’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About JBS

JBSAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

