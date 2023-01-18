JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.26) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s current price.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.32) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.97) to GBX 630 ($7.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 263.57 ($3.22).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 158.50 ($1.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,695.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.92. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 229.40 ($2.80).

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 159,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($294,268.51).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

