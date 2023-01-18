Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $12,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,104.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $48.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

HSON has been the subject of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $539,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

