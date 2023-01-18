Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $148,939.47 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $148,939.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $32,604.32.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of JOBY opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.48. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JOBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.