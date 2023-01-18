John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Shares Down 0.1%

John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.88% of John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

