JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €117.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €117.00 ($127.17) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($134.78) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($120.65) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($132.61) price target on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($128.26) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Vinci Price Performance

EPA DG opened at €102.88 ($111.83) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €96.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €92.08. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($75.59) and a one year high of €88.80 ($96.52).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

