JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,380 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,380 ($65.65) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.77) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($81.76) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.35) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($87.86) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,829.23 ($71.13).

RIO stock opened at GBX 6,148 ($75.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($77.40). The firm has a market cap of £99.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 693.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,685.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,125.92.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.98), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($337,455.08).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

