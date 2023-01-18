JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Sells $1,450,598.60 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $413.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average of $122.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.03.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

