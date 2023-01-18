JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Vice Chairman Sells $617,267.68 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Scher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 106,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 125,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 8,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

