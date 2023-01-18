JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,200 ($51.25) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.83) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.81) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.71) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,751.67 ($45.78).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,028 ($36.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,979.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,653.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,592.20. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.54).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.