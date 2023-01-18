Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in December

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jumbo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JUMSF opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Jumbo has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

Get Jumbo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Jumbo in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of April 12, 2022, the company operated 82 stores, including 53 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 15 stores in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.