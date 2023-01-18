Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €31.60 ($34.35) and last traded at €31.32 ($34.04). 79,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.02 ($33.72).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.22.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.